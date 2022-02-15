$4.74 Million in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report sales of $4.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $2.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $16.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $16.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $46.08 million, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $51.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 473.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

AKTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $293.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director James Michael Mcguire acquired 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $100,036.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,258 shares of company stock worth $181,679. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 148,965 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,365,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after buying an additional 573,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after buying an additional 178,072 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,820,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 570,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.