$4.74 Million in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report sales of $4.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $2.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $16.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $16.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $46.08 million, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $51.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 473.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

AKTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $293.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director James Michael Mcguire acquired 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $100,036.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,258 shares of company stock worth $181,679. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 148,965 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,365,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after buying an additional 573,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after buying an additional 178,072 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,820,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 570,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

