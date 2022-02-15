40,010 Shares in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,808,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,044,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,641,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Engagesmart from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Engagesmart from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NYSE ESMT opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. Engagesmart Inc has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

