$42.35 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will report sales of $42.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.39 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $39.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $182.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.50 million to $183.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $203.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 42.2% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 921,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 273,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,353,000 after acquiring an additional 263,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,407,000 after acquiring an additional 167,523 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 436,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 159,364 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 153,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.68 million, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

