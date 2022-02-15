420,587 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Purchased by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 420,587 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,871,000. Quanta Services makes up 0.7% of Moore Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Quanta Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

PWR stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,828. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.90 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.18 and a 200 day moving average of $109.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

