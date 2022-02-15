43,442 Shares in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.16% of AnaptysBio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period.

ANAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.51 million, a PE ratio of 108.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

