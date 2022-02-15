$44.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to announce $44.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.84 billion and the highest is $46.31 billion. Chevron posted sales of $32.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $174.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.23 billion to $194.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $169.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.03 billion to $199.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 521,332 shares of company stock worth $68,294,843 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $136.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $263.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $139.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

