$448.76 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will announce sales of $448.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $449.10 million and the lowest is $448.42 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $385.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quaker Chemical.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $202.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.45. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $194.54 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

