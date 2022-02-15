464304 (AGU.TO) (TSE:AGU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

464304 (AGU.TO) (TSE:AGU) (NYSE:AGU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$147.09. 464304 (AGU.TO) shares last traded at C$144.58, with a volume of 4,587,250 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$144.58.
464304 (AGU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AGU)
Featured Articles
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for 464304 (AGU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 464304 (AGU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.