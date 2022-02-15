$48.30 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce sales of $48.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.50 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $40.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $219.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.75 million to $256.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vertex Energy.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $302.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.73. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $14.32.
Vertex Energy Company Profile
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
