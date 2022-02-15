544,388 Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Purchased by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 544,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,412,000. Mr. Cooper Group comprises 0.6% of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 0.72% of Mr. Cooper Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COOP. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

COOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

