$55.84 Million in Sales Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to report sales of $55.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.37 million. Phreesia reported sales of $41.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $211.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.59 million to $211.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $263.15 million, with estimates ranging from $259.96 million to $265.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PHR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

PHR opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Phreesia has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $80.84.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Phreesia by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

