5,574,059 Shares in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Bought by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,574,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,100,000. LumiraDx makes up approximately 13.5% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation owned 152.67% of LumiraDx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMDX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000.

LMDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LumiraDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LMDX traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 66,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. LumiraDx Limited has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

