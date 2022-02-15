$57.73 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to post $57.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.50 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $57.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $311.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $321.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $401.10 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $409.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.
Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ABTX opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $45.94.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 12.00%.
Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
