$57.73 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to post $57.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.50 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $57.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $311.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $321.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $401.10 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $409.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABTX opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 12.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.