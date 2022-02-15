$60.92 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to post sales of $60.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.97 million. Materialise reported sales of $55.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $233.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.05 million to $236.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $258.91 million, with estimates ranging from $255.89 million to $263.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

MTLS stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Materialise has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,837,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

