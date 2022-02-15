65,396 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 945.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

