663,440 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Purchased by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 663,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,727,000. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 1.2% of Moore Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian National Railway as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 167.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,245,000 after acquiring an additional 232,464 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after buying an additional 1,548,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,722. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Several research firms have commented on CNI. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

