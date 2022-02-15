683,287 Shares in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Bought by BioImpact Capital LLC

BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 683,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,000. ESSA Pharma comprises about 0.8% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BioImpact Capital LLC owned 1.55% of ESSA Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth $279,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth $147,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 508,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 497.5% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 143,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 119,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 618.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 121,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 70,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,191. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

