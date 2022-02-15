704,767 Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Bought by BioImpact Capital LLC

BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 704,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,000. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.6% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BioImpact Capital LLC owned 0.39% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCRX. Barclays decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

In related news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $367,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,904. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

