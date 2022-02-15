8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn Sells 2,736 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 948 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $15,025.80.

On Monday, December 20th, Matthew Zinn sold 613 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $10,390.35.

NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,145,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,919. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

