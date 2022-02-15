9,513 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of monday.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get monday.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on monday.com from $455.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Tigress Financial began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, upped their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $226.60 on Tuesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.85.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.