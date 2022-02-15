99,334 Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,240,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.19% of Exponent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exponent by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,060,000 after purchasing an additional 324,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Exponent by 190.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter valued at $11,687,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter valued at $12,542,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 64.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 78,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $87.89 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

