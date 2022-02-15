AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
VLVLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.31. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.85.
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
