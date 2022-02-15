ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Short Interest Update

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the January 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

NYSE:ABB traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.95. 1,991,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,219. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABB will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.