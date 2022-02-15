Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,561 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.23% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

ASO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

