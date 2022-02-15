ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.76 million-$420.76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $476.71 million.ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. 592,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.06.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ACCO Brands by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 647,705 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.