ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.480-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.ACCO Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.060-$0.100 EPS.

NYSE ACCO traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 592,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

