Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.84

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.84 and traded as high as $7.90. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 16,732 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.