Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Tops $0.0105 on Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $277,171.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 51.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,223.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.56 or 0.07142266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.37 or 0.00294788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $340.64 or 0.00770260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013317 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00074784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.97 or 0.00409220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00219151 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.