ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.30

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 1731659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $109,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,188,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 377,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,172 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

