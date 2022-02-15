Adam Schoenfeld Sells 33,000 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CMO Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $22,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $38,582.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $40,110.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $43,548.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $41,638.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $47,368.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $55,008.00.

NASDAQ:GNLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,941. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $7.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.01.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

