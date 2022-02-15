adbank Market Capitalization Achieves $1.06 Million (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. adbank has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $156,396.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, adbank has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00038620 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00105993 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,637,519 coins. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

