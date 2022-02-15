ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) vs. Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Critical Survey

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and ADMA Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $370,000.00 339.93 -$19.31 million ($0.67) -4.75 ADMA Biologics $42.22 million 7.72 -$75.75 million ($0.64) -2.60

Cardiff Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADMA Biologics. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADMA Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cardiff Oncology and ADMA Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 ADMA Biologics 0 0 4 1 3.20

Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 518.45%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus price target of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 242.34%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than ADMA Biologics.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -7,375.65% -19.37% -18.53% ADMA Biologics -108.60% -71.69% -32.53%

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. The firm’s clinical programs include KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Resistant Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations. The Plasma Collection Center consists of source plasma collection facilities. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative overhead expenses. The company was founded by Adam S. Grossman and Jerrold B. Grossman on June 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Ramsey, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.