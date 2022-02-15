Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,375 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $47,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,008. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $605.70. The company has a market cap of $226.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

