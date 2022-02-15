AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.13% of AdvanSix worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth $4,101,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth $597,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.