Aegis Begins Coverage on Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Stock analysts at Aegis began coverage on shares of Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 207.69% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ VLCN opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Volcon has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.53.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Adrian James bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volcon stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Volcon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

