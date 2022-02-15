AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.40

Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.40 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 32.15 ($0.44). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 33.55 ($0.45), with a volume of 3,937,591 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £246.42 million and a P/E ratio of -37.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.95. The company has a current ratio of 32.85, a quick ratio of 32.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
In other AFC Energy news, insider Gary Bullard bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £14,500 ($19,621.11).
AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.
