AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.40

Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.40 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 32.15 ($0.44). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 33.55 ($0.45), with a volume of 3,937,591 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £246.42 million and a P/E ratio of -37.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.95. The company has a current ratio of 32.85, a quick ratio of 32.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get AFC Energy alerts:

In other AFC Energy news, insider Gary Bullard bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £14,500 ($19,621.11).

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.