Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.77

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.77 and traded as high as C$34.76. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$34.48, with a volume of 30,493 shares.

AFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$647.88 million and a P/E ratio of 55.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close acquired 1,100 shares of Ag Growth International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

