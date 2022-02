AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.570-$4.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.84 billion-$15.84 billion.

Shares of ASGLY stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.83. AGC has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.80.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that AGC will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

