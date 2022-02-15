AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.500-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.89 billion.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $128.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.12 and a 200 day moving average of $124.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. AGCO has a 1 year low of $108.56 and a 1 year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGCO. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AGCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGCO stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

