Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.28. 2,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 178,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $619,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 16,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $330,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,551 shares of company stock worth $4,566,651 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Agiliti by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

