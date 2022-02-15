AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director Gary D. Kain Sells 400,000 Shares

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $13.85. 7,536,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,746,810. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $1,428,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 17.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 29,257 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 94.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.