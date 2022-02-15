AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (TSE:AGT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.07. AGT Food and Ingredients shares last traded at C$17.99, with a volume of 228,393 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$436.02 million and a P/E ratio of -8.10.
About AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT)
