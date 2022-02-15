Aidos Kuneen Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $248,473.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,997.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.13 or 0.07043866 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00293507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $337.49 or 0.00767069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013474 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00074899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.05 or 0.00406958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.95 or 0.00218091 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

