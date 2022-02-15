Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,100 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the January 15th total of 189,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 450,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ALRN stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.57.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ALRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRN. KCK LTD. purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,067,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 264,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 195,075 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 82,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

