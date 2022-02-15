Air Products and Chemicals (APD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/8/2022 – Air Products and Chemicals was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $383.00.

2/7/2022 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $335.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Air Products and Chemicals was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $337.00.

2/7/2022 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $313.00 to $312.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $340.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Air Products and Chemicals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $365.00 to $345.00.

1/4/2022 – Air Products and Chemicals was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $4.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,253. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.78 and its 200-day moving average is $283.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.38 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 61.29%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 68,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

