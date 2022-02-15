AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Shares Down 5.4%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) shares were down 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 87,899 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 445% from the average daily volume of 16,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AKITA Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.