Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $995.11 million.

NYSE AIN traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $91.25. 242,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,662. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Albany International alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.20%.

AIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Albany International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Albany International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Albany International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.