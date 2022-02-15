Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,566 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 94.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 127.6% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $120.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $1,269,657. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator.

