Alchemy Pay (ACH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $215.91 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $215.91 million and approximately $68.99 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00283747 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00076412 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00096323 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004115 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000378 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,036,879,335 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

