Alien Worlds (TLM) Market Capitalization Hits $123.15 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $123.15 million and approximately $144.84 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044880 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.72 or 0.07026816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,064.09 or 1.00278049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00048192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00050295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

